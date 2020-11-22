News

Own a Piece of Football Aid History!

Good fortune the missing element in Garry Monk’s new…

Opinion: Sheff Wed’s £3.1m man may start against Middlesbrough,…

Opinion: Sheff Wed could drop £540k man against Middlesbrough,…

Opinion: Sheff Wed could start £360k striker against Middlesbrough,…

Explained: Why Kieran Lee missed Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat to…

Owls Match Zone

1 Shot, 2 Key Passes & Second Most Touches…

“I Wish It Wasn’t True” – Monk Has A…

1 Shot, 1 Key Pass & Only 28 Touches…

“I Feel Sick” – Monk Reflects On Wednesday’s Defeat…

2 Shots, 2 Key Passes & Most Wednesday Touches…

Impressive Wednesday Duo Can’t Be Split On MotM After…

Word On The Tweet

“Shocking player” – A lot of fans slate “awful”…

“Awful” – Some fans blast “stale” £2.16m man who…

“Awful”, “Brainless” – Many fans criticise “stupid” £1.4m man…

“Underrated” – A lot of fans laud “great” £360k…

“Baller” – Some fans praise “class” £3.1m man who…

Bad news for Sheff Wed as €194k man ‘will…